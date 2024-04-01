Open Menu

Haleem-biryani Fusion Add Colour To Iftar Parties In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP

Known as city of hospitality, Peshawar’s food outlets of Haleem and Biryani started attracting a substantial number of buyers due to its mouthwatering taste and deliciousness during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakthukhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Known as city of hospitality, Peshawar’s food outlets of Haleem and Biryani started attracting a substantial number of buyers due to its mouthwatering taste and deliciousness during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakthukhwa.

Qisa Khwani, Namak Mandi, Fawara Chowk and other famous bazaars with plenty of Haleem and Biryani shops are making roaring business these days as food exchange and outdoors ifar parties gained pace in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Like other food sellers, Zard Ali, an expert of haleem-biryani mix dish was seen supervising his staff as they mixed a deep yellow stew in giant cauldron at Namak Mandi where a large number of customers were assembled around the food stall enjoying haleem-biryani combination and other mouthwatering cuisines during Iftar parties.

Traced its origins to the Arab world, Haleem is a mixture of meat, wheat and pulses that are pounded and slow-cooked in large pots until all the ingredients properly merged together to form a thick and dense stew.

Introduced in the Indo-Pak subcontinent by Arab expats, haleem has evolved into a most sought-after dish in Pakistan with the addition of the distinct flavors of local spices and was being preferred at Iftar parties.

On the other hand, Biryani was originated in South Asia and is a flavorful mix of rice, beef, mutton or chicken as well as vegetables like potatoes added colour to Iftar parties in KP.

“Biryani and Haleem mix is my favourate dish and my iftar seemed incompleted without it,” said Riazul Haq, a former PST teacher while talking to APP at Namak Mandi Peshawar.

As the two dishes are usually eaten separately, people have also developed a taste for a mix of the two. In Peshawar, the food vendors are selling the fusion dish to attract foodies for Iftar in outdoor parties.

Rehman Ullah who run a restaurant at Qissa Khwani said that he has been serving this special blend in Ramadan since 1955 and its sale increases during weddings, haqeeqa of new borns, engagements and other happy events.

xRehman said he was proud to carryforward the legacy of his forefathers who were an expert of preparation of mixed dish of biryani and haleem that attract foods even from Afghanistan.

“Its recipe has been brought from Karachi and later tried in Peshawar by my grandfather and now mashallah, my sons were also support me in this business.”

As this unique blend has been offered in the area for the last seven decades, food bloggers and social media users have put a spotlight on the Ramadan offering, leading to an influx of customers at Peshawar.

Zeeshan, 28, who served in a KP Government said that he had traveled all the way from Nowshera to taste Haleem-Baryani mix at Peshawar. “I heard about it on social media a lot and my friends had also told me about it, so we came here for the first time to taste the combination of Haleem-biryani which was excellent,” he said, adding this fusion has created a new taste in the city of hospitality attracting foodies in droves from various districts of the province.

APP/fam/

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Business Social Media Expats Sale Nowshera All From Government Wheat Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship result

Football: English Championship result

5 minutes ago
 Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

49 minutes ago
 WB, IFC to continue support for Pakistan’s devel ..

WB, IFC to continue support for Pakistan’s development goals

52 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals continues ..

Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals continues, mobile snatcher aprehended

52 minutes ago
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's d ..

WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas

1 hour ago
 AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent f ..

AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures

53 minutes ago
 IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses hi ..

IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission

1 hour ago
 Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler

Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler

53 minutes ago
 SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Se ..

SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri

54 minutes ago
 RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri

RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan