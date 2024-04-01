Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Known as city of hospitality, Peshawar’s food outlets of Haleem and Biryani started attracting a substantial number of buyers due to its mouthwatering taste and deliciousness during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakthukhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Known as city of hospitality, Peshawar’s food outlets of Haleem and Biryani started attracting a substantial number of buyers due to its mouthwatering taste and deliciousness during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakthukhwa.

Qisa Khwani, Namak Mandi, Fawara Chowk and other famous bazaars with plenty of Haleem and Biryani shops are making roaring business these days as food exchange and outdoors ifar parties gained pace in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Like other food sellers, Zard Ali, an expert of haleem-biryani mix dish was seen supervising his staff as they mixed a deep yellow stew in giant cauldron at Namak Mandi where a large number of customers were assembled around the food stall enjoying haleem-biryani combination and other mouthwatering cuisines during Iftar parties.

Traced its origins to the Arab world, Haleem is a mixture of meat, wheat and pulses that are pounded and slow-cooked in large pots until all the ingredients properly merged together to form a thick and dense stew.

Introduced in the Indo-Pak subcontinent by Arab expats, haleem has evolved into a most sought-after dish in Pakistan with the addition of the distinct flavors of local spices and was being preferred at Iftar parties.

On the other hand, Biryani was originated in South Asia and is a flavorful mix of rice, beef, mutton or chicken as well as vegetables like potatoes added colour to Iftar parties in KP.

“Biryani and Haleem mix is my favourate dish and my iftar seemed incompleted without it,” said Riazul Haq, a former PST teacher while talking to APP at Namak Mandi Peshawar.

As the two dishes are usually eaten separately, people have also developed a taste for a mix of the two. In Peshawar, the food vendors are selling the fusion dish to attract foodies for Iftar in outdoor parties.

Rehman Ullah who run a restaurant at Qissa Khwani said that he has been serving this special blend in Ramadan since 1955 and its sale increases during weddings, haqeeqa of new borns, engagements and other happy events.

xRehman said he was proud to carryforward the legacy of his forefathers who were an expert of preparation of mixed dish of biryani and haleem that attract foods even from Afghanistan.

“Its recipe has been brought from Karachi and later tried in Peshawar by my grandfather and now mashallah, my sons were also support me in this business.”

As this unique blend has been offered in the area for the last seven decades, food bloggers and social media users have put a spotlight on the Ramadan offering, leading to an influx of customers at Peshawar.

Zeeshan, 28, who served in a KP Government said that he had traveled all the way from Nowshera to taste Haleem-Baryani mix at Peshawar. “I heard about it on social media a lot and my friends had also told me about it, so we came here for the first time to taste the combination of Haleem-biryani which was excellent,” he said, adding this fusion has created a new taste in the city of hospitality attracting foodies in droves from various districts of the province.

APP/fam/