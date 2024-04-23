Open Menu

Iranian President Arrives In Lahore Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:43 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officials welcome President Raisi at the Lahore airport.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi touched down in Lahore today, greeted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officials.

In light of President Raisi’s visit, the Punjab government declared a local holiday specifically for Lahore district and its subordinate offices, excluding the Punjab Civil Secretariat and related entities.

Prior to his arrival in Lahore, President Raisi held significant discussions in Islamabad with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other leaders.

Stringent security measures were implemented for the occasion. Following his Lahore engagements, President Raisi is scheduled to proceed to Karachi, where he will pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at his mausoleum and engage with top officials from the Sindh government and representatives from the business community.

