Iranian President Arrives In Lahore Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:43 AM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officials welcome President Raisi at the Lahore airport.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi touched down in Lahore today, greeted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officials.
In light of President Raisi’s visit, the Punjab government declared a local holiday specifically for Lahore district and its subordinate offices, excluding the Punjab Civil Secretariat and related entities.
Prior to his arrival in Lahore, President Raisi held significant discussions in Islamabad with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other leaders.
Stringent security measures were implemented for the occasion. Following his Lahore engagements, President Raisi is scheduled to proceed to Karachi, where he will pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at his mausoleum and engage with top officials from the Sindh government and representatives from the business community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free meal program starts in govt ICT schools2 minutes ago
-
JKDFP urges world to facilitate Kashmir settlement to end cycle of rights' violations in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Delay in tax cases: PM directs to suspend Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, officials12 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 adulterated milk22 minutes ago
-
KP opposition moves court against approval of budget by cabinet32 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summer32 minutes ago
-
Forest dept's officer, guard terminated for illegal wheat cultivation32 minutes ago
-
‘We will reclaim Article 370 with interest’, vows Mehbooba Mufti32 minutes ago
-
PHC disposes of Ali Amin's writ petition in alleged rigging case42 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi reaches Lahore1 hour ago
-
Meeting between US Consul General, Mayor Hyderabad discusses several development issues11 hours ago
-
SED teaches students reducing climatic changes effects on humans11 hours ago