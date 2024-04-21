Open Menu

Iranian President To Arrive In Islamabad Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Pakistan, commencing on April 22 and concluding on April 24.

President Raisi will engage in meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, and Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan during his visit. Additionally, he will undertake visits to Lahore and Karachi, where he will confer with provincial leadership.

Accompanying President Raisi will be his spouse and a distinguished delegation, including the Foreign Minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and a substantial business contingent, as stated by the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a release issued on Sunday.

This visit marks the first by a Head of State to Pakistan following the general elections in February.

The agenda for discussions between the two nations is extensive, aiming to bolster Pakistan-Iran relations and foster collaboration across various sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people interactions. Moreover, deliberations will encompass regional and global developments, with a focus on joint efforts to counter the shared challenge of terrorism.

Highlighting the deep-rooted bonds of history, culture, and religion between Pakistan and Iran, officials emphasized the significance of this visit in further fortifying bilateral ties.

