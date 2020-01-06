UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Starts Debate On NFC Award

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

KP Assembly starts debate on NFC award

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday started discussion on National Finance Commission (NFC) award after adopting a joint adjournment motion moved by Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, MMA's Inayatullah, ANP Sardar Hussain Baba, PML-N Orangzaib Nalota and Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday started discussion on National Finance Commission (NFC) award after adopting a joint adjournment motion moved by Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, MMA's Inayatullah, ANP Sardar Hussain Baba, PML-N Orangzaib Nalota and Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP.

MMA's Inayataullah while starting the debate said the share of KP province has increased in the award after merged of erstwhile FATA, adding that the share of KP has increased from 42 to 57 percent.

He said under the Constitution, the share of province would have to increase in every award while keeping in view the increase in population.

The debate would be resumed on Tuesday.

