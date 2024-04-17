Open Menu

KP Releases Rs 50m For Rain-affected Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs 50 million for the rain-affected districts of the province.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday, instructions have been issued to the relevant quarters for distribution of the relief amount among families of the rain and flood victims.

The PDMA said out of the total amount of Rs 50 million, Rs 20 million would be provided to district Nowshera, while Rs 5 million to Dir Lower, Rs 3 million each to Swat and Malakand districts, Rs 2 million each to Dir Upper and Tank and Rs one million each to Lower Chitral, Battagaram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.

The PDMA added that the released Rs 50 million would be utilized to compensate the life and property losses in the affected districts of the province.

