KP Releases Rs 50m For Rain-affected Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs 50 million for the rain-affected districts of the province.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday, instructions have been issued to the relevant quarters for distribution of the relief amount among families of the rain and flood victims.
The PDMA said out of the total amount of Rs 50 million, Rs 20 million would be provided to district Nowshera, while Rs 5 million to Dir Lower, Rs 3 million each to Swat and Malakand districts, Rs 2 million each to Dir Upper and Tank and Rs one million each to Lower Chitral, Battagaram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.
The PDMA added that the released Rs 50 million would be utilized to compensate the life and property losses in the affected districts of the province.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism7 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers held17 minutes ago
-
CEC Raja leads delegation to study Brazil's EVM system17 minutes ago
-
Coordinated efforts stressed against drug abuse17 minutes ago
-
Drive with motorcycle safety wire: SP27 minutes ago
-
Bus conductor crushed to death27 minutes ago
-
E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers37 minutes ago
-
Accountability court summons PPP leaders Arbab, Asma Alamgir37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's oil refineries set to enhance efficiency under Brownfield Refinery Policy47 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws held, valuable, narcotics, arms recovered47 minutes ago
-
Smuggling of non-custom paid tyres thwarted47 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop number of modern parks in federal capital47 minutes ago