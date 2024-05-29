Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC told

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) The Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awa informed the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday about the whereabouts of missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad.

The AGP said that Farhad has been arrested and is currently in police custody in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This information was disclosed during the hearing of a petition seeking the poet's recovery.

Farhad's wife, Urooj Zainab, filed the petition on May 15, requesting the court to locate her husband and hold those responsible for his disappearance accountable.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case, with human rights lawyer Iman Mazari representing petitioner Urooj Zainab.

A report from the DhirKot Kashmir police station was also submitted to the court.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the police are actively investigating Farhad’s case.

"Ahmad Farhad is in Azad Kashmir, and I assisted on constitutional matters as a judicial assistant," he explained.

Farhad, known for his bold prose, was allegedly abducted from his home on May 14.

During the May 21 hearing, AGP Awan assured the court of efforts to rescue and recover the poet, following the court's orders. "We will do whatever it takes. We will rescue and recover Farhad," Awan pledged to the judge.

Justice Kayani directed the AGP to ensure that no one is unlawfully detained from Islamabad. "If a person is not recovered, it will be a failure of the state," the judge emphasized.

In response, AGP Awan requested the court for more time to secure Farhad's recovery.