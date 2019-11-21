Opposition parties to hold APC in Islamabad today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) After successful show of Azadi March, Opposition parties will hold an All Parties Conference on Thursday (today) in Islamabad to discuss their next line of action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The reliable sources said that the opposition parties would hold ‘All Parties Conference (APC) today at the residence of PML_N leader Tariq Fazl Chaudhry in Islamabad.

PPPP and and JUI-F and other opposition parties, they said, would attend the meeting to prepare their next plan against the government.

Earlier, the JUI-F dropped its Plan-B under which it had announced to block highways and roads in various parts of the country to pressurize the ruling PTI to accept their demands.

JUI-F Maulana Fazl said that he did not go to and from Islamabad without any goal.

“I came from there after achieving my goal,” said Mualana Fazl, claiming that “the days of the ruling PTI are numbered,”. Yesterday, PM Khan told his party workers in a meeting that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl’s politics is now over,”.