Polling For By-elections In Four KP Constituencies Continue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Polling for by-elections in four Constituencies including two NA and two PK peacefully continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.
According to details, the by-elections is holding in NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 DI Khan, PK-22 Bajaur and PK-91 Kohat where a total of 49 candidates are contesting in the polls.
The polling started from at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
at all 892 polling stations established in the four constituencies.
According to Election Commission there were 1.471 million registered voters in these constituencies including 799,739 male and 672,216 female voters.
The EC has declared 139 polling stations most sensitive in the four constituencies for which adequate security arrangements had been put in place.
A control room has been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for redressal of public complaints.
