Power Shutdown Notice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule
for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City,
Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow, Khawaja Habib Ullah and al-Mushtaq feeders linked
with 132-KV Mamunkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din, TSML,
Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddar Wala, Kanjwani, Kallar Wala and al-Warasit
feeders attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, JA Textile, Shehbaz Garments,
Bibi Jan and AM Tex feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will
observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (October 24).
Similarly, electricity supply from Scarp Colony, Khayaban Colony, KTM-1 and Ghausia
Road feeders originating from220-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended
from 7 a.m.
to 12 noon whereas National Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala
Road grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder attached with 132-KV S-Road grid station,
Muzaffar Colony and Miani feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station,
Farooq, Sharif Abad and Gojra Road (Naradada) feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri
grid station, new Sabzi Mandi feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, 29 Morh
feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kashmir Road, GM Abad and Madina
Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Madan Pura, Saddar
Bazaar and Usman-e-Ghani feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Rajana
and Mureedwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Satiana Village feeder
attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, new Khannuana and Garden Colony feeders
connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk and Kareem Town feeders
originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, Jhamra Road, City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard,
Mahi, Tayyabah town, Raza and Jhamra feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station,
Farooq Abad and Manzoor Park feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station,
Imam Bargah Road, Sir Syed Town and Dar-ul-Ehsan feeders connected with 132-KV
Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City
grid station, Jhok Millia feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmad Nagar and
Jame Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Haq Baho feeder connected
with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Ramdewali and Dry Port feeders originating from
132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Noorpur feeder linked with 132-KV Gokhuwal grid station,
T&N feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Chenab Nagar, new Factory
Area, Pathan Kot, new Ahmad Nagar, College Road and Muslim Colony feeders connected
with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile,
Ziyarat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala
grid station, Malari, Hasan, Piraywal, Shalimar, Mongi Road, Bashir Abad and Kathoor feeders
linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore
grid station, Chunni Rehan and Wahla feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station,
Gulshan-e-Hayat, Sarshameer, Khalid Abad, Sheikh Colony, Kamal Abad, Jhang Road,
Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, NIAB-II, Children Hospital, Khalid Abad,
Nazim Abad, Atomic Energy and ABC Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid
station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 24, 2024.
