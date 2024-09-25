Power Shutdown Schedule
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced power shutdown for Sept 28.
According to a schedule issued here Wednesday, the electricity will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 1p.m. from Johar Colony, Gatti and Ravi feeders. From 7a.m.
to noon Malrri, Hassan, Peerawal, Shalimar and Mondi feeders, SOS village, Ashrafabad, Chenab Engineering, Bageywal, Gatti, Umar Garden, Misaq ul Mall, Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousafabad, 500KV Gatti, Manawala. Johar Colony, Rehmat Abad, Ghaziabad, Bhaiwala, NTU, WAPDA academy, Hamdar, Mughalpura, Habib Haseeb (SES), Johal, new Asim textile, Ziarat (SEL), Shahbaz Garments, JA textile.
