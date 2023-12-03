Open Menu

PPP Bahawalpur Reposes Trust In Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PPP Bahawalpur reposes trust in Bilawal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has said that PPP Bahawalpur reposed trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a press release issued here, he said that the PPP had still been enjoying the status of the largest and most popular political party in the country.

“It is Pakistan Peoples Party which had its roots not only in all four provinces but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He said that they fully supported the stance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the country needed a new vision and a new style of politics.

He claimed that the PPP would win the upcoming general elections in majority and would form the next government.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-168

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

12 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

12 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

12 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

12 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

12 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

13 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

13 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

13 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

13 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan