Railways Grants Temporary Stoppage For Awam Express At Golra Sharif Railway Station
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM
In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for travelers, the Pakistan Railways has announced a temporary stoppage for 13Up/14Dn Awam Express at Golra Sharif Railway Station
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for travelers, the Pakistan Railways has announced a temporary stoppage for 13Up/14Dn Awam Express at Golra Sharif Railway Station.
This decision comes as a welcome relief for citizens commuting between Peshawar and Karachi, offering them a brief respite during their journey.
According to an official notification issued on Friday, the stoppage will allow passengers a two-minute window to embark or disembark at Golra Sharif Railway Station.
This development is set to be implemented immediately.
This measure is scheduled to remain in effect until April 14, 2024, providing travelers with added flexibility during their travels between Peshawar and Karachi.
The move has been met with appreciation from commuters who see it as a positive step towards catering to their needs. Golra Sharif Railway Station, with its historical significance and strategic location, is poised to serve as a crucial transit point for passengers traveling on the Awam Express route.
