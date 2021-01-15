Railways system in KP to be made digitalized: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday called on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed regular railway services in Kohat and steps being taken to make the railway station digitalised in the province and online automation and digitization of Peshawar railway station.

The Department of Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal Department of Railways would jointly digitize railway businesses, offices and railway stations, the two sides agreed.

Ziaullah Bangash said that consultants would be consulted next week to make the railway stations state-of-the-art, which would benefit the people and create more employment and business opportunities, he added.

The Department of Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would provide full support to Pakistan Railway Department and would launch IT projects to improve the railways' system in collaboration with the Railway Department, he said.