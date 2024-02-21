Open Menu

Renowned Sindhi Poet Saaindad Saand Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saindad Saand passed away after brief illness in Karachi on Wenesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Renowned Sindhi poet Saindad Saand passed away after brief illness in Karachi on Wenesday.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in village Mataro sand near islam Kot.

Saaindad sand was born on 01 March 1960 in Mataro Saand, he earned his Masters Degree in Sindhi Literature and became lecturer in 1986 later elevated to the post of Professor and served as a principal of Government Degree College Mithi.

