Sadiq Sanjrani Is Likely To Administer Oath To Hamza Shehbaz: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz: Sources

The Sources say the PM has suggested the President office to appoint Chairman Senate as his representative to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz, the Punjab CM-elect.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to newly-elwcted Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz today, the sources say.

They say the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz will be held later today at the Governor House. PM Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the ceremony.

The development has taken place a day after the Lahore High Court issued directives to President Arif Alvi to nominate a representative for the purpose.

The sources say that following the LHC verdict, the presidency sought advice from the PM Office on the subject matter.

They say the prime minister suggested appointing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as a representative to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to asminist oath to Hamza Shehbaz and said that nobody could pressurize him to commit violation of the Constitution.

The latest reports say that Punjab Governor Sarfaraz Cheema has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after his health condition started deteriorating at Sehri. Cheema, at the moment, is undergoing various diagnostic tests at the hospital.

