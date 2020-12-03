Former Minister Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan on Thursday condoled the sad demise of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, former Prime Minister of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Former Minister Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan on Thursday condoled the sad demise of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here said that they were deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of former prime minister, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, who was a very kind, wise and learned gentleman, tried his level best to honour the commitment and promise.

Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan both had close ties with the former prime minister.

Salim Saifullah Khan was elected as Secretary General of the party after assumption of the office of the prime minister of Pakistan by M Zafarullah Khan Jamali under the government of General Pervaiz Musharaf.

They prayed that Almighty Allah may give strength and courage to the family of the depart soul to bear this irreparable loss and may Allah grant his soul the highest place in Jannat-ul- Firdous.