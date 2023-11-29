Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Lahore President and former federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Wednesday that elections were not a solution to the country's problems without giving a plan to steer the country out of crises

Addressing the press conference, he said that cheaper gas and energy needs must be met from Iran as

taking gas from Iran would save 10 billion Dollars annually.

He said that the common man's problem was inflation and unemployment, adding that expensive energy was beyond the reach of masses and industrialists.

No party seems to get a majority in the coming elections, he opined.

Caretaker Chief Minister was doing very well, he added.