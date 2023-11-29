Open Menu

Salik For Making Plan To Steer Country Out Of Crises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Lahore President and former federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Wednesday that elections were not a solution to the country's problems without giving a plan to steer the country out of crises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Lahore President and former Federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Wednesday that elections were not a solution to the country's problems without giving a plan to steer the country out of crises.

Addressing the press conference, he said that cheaper gas and energy needs must be met from Iran as

taking gas from Iran would save 10 billion Dollars annually.

He said that the common man's problem was inflation and unemployment, adding that expensive energy was beyond the reach of masses and industrialists.

No party seems to get a majority in the coming elections, he opined.

Caretaker Chief Minister was doing very well, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Iran Man Gas Muslim From Billion

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

9 minutes ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

9 minutes ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

9 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

8 minutes ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

8 minutes ago
 Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York

8 minutes ago
With auto strike over, GM announces big share buyb ..

With auto strike over, GM announces big share buybacks

8 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

1 hour ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

1 hour ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

1 hour ago
 PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of Z ..

PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto

1 hour ago
 Two drug peddlers arrested

Two drug peddlers arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan