SHRC conducts 2-day Course on Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act-2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) conducted a 2-day specialized Course on the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018.

The goal is to enhance the legal system's fairness and justice in Sindh. As many as 400 investigation officers, station house officers and legal officers of Sindh Police attended the two day advocacy and advocacy on combating trafficking in persons and bonded labor in Sindh.

The series of advocacy and Senstization session with Sindh Police was organised at Police Training Centers Saeedabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Larkana.

The sessions were organised by Sindh Police in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with the support of US Embassy, Islamabad.

Chairperson SHRC Iqbal Ahmed Detho provided expertise on evidence collection and case file preparation. Participants were guided through the meticulous process of gathering and organizing evidence, ensuring its admissibility and relevance in legal proceedings.

Emphasizing the importance of thorough documentation, Detho highlighted best practices for compiling case files that uphold the integrity of the investigative process and facilitate fair and just outcomes.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO delving into the intricacies of identifying indicators of human trafficking. Through engaging case studies, participants were equipped with the necessary skills to recognize and address trafficking scenarios effectively.

Further delved into the realm of investigation by discussing the policies and standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM). Through a detailed examination of these policies and SOPs, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the protocols and guidelines governing investigations into trafficking and smuggling cases.

The session facilitated an exploration of best practices and effective strategies for implementing these policies in real-world investigative scenarios, empowering participants to navigate the complexities of TIP and SOM investigations with competence and proficiency.

He appreciated the initiative of DIG Training Faizullah Korejo to organize the advocacy & Senstization session with investigation officers of Sindh Police.

SHRC consultant Barrister Rida Tahir conducted comprehensive training sessions on policies and laws concerning Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants.

These sessions covered both global and local perspectives, she led an enlightening session focused on understanding the needs of trafficking victims. Through a victim-centric approach, participants gained insights into the complex challenges faced by trafficking survivors and explored strategies for providing comprehensive support services. The session fostered interactive discussions, allowing participants to exchange ideas and perspectives on effectively addressing the needs of trafficking victims while advocating for their rights and well-being.

District & Sessions Judge and Senior Faculty member Sindh Judicial academy Muhammad Shahid Shafiq conducted a comprehensive training session on investigative techniques. The session included practical applications in investigations, an overview of the PEACE Model, and interactive role plays simulating interviews.

Emphasizing the importance of risk assessment, Judge Shafiq also presented real-life case examples to illustrate key concepts. Participants engaged in group activities focused on analyzing risk assessment scenarios, enhancing their understanding and application of investigative methodologies.

SSP Captain Hyder Raza, Principal of Police training Saeedabad also spoke on the occasion.

Certificates of participation were awarded to all attendees, recognizing their dedication to advancing knowledge and skills in the fight against trafficking and smuggling.

The ceremony concluded with a message of gratitude to all participants, trainers, and organizers for their contributions to the success of the program, along with a renewed pledge to uphold human rights and dignity for all.