Six Killed, 1172 Injured In 1125 RTCs In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 530 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 642 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 606 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 71 victims.
According to the data 940 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 35 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 truck and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop6 minutes ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal6 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 266 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO6 minutes ago
-
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality6 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items6 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bill 20246 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail1 hour ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock2 hours ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores2 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan2 hours ago