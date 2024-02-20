Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 530 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 642 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 606 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 71 victims.

According to the data 940 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 35 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 truck and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.