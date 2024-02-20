Open Menu

Six Killed, 1172 Injured In 1125 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) At least six people died whereas 1172 were injured in 1125 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 530 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 642 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 606 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 71 victims.

According to the data 940 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 35 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 truck and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

2 minutes ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

3 minutes ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

6 minutes ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

6 minutes ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

6 minutes ago
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

6 minutes ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

6 minutes ago
 Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

6 minutes ago
 Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technolog ..

Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..

6 minutes ago
 Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Z ..

Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

1 hour ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan