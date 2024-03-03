Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper/central Punjab while heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 47mm, Pattan 37, Dir (Lower 34, Upper 21), Kakul 30, Drosh 29, Balakot 24, Mir Khani 17, Saidu Sharif, Chitral 13, Cherat, Takht Bhai 05, D.

I. Khan (City 04, Airport 01), Parachinar 03, Bacha Khan (Airport) 02, Peshawar (City, Airport 01), Punjab: Sialkot (City 44, Airport 39), Narowal 31, Murree 13, Jhelum 07, Mangla 06, Islamabad ( Saidpur 06, Zero Point 05, Airport 03, Golra 02, Bokra 01), Kasur 05, Lahore (Airport 04, City 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 04), Attock 04, Noorpur Thal 03, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 41, A/P 32), Rawalakot 27, Kotli 23, Garhi Dupatta 15, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 31, Bunji 08, Gilgit 06, Astore 05, Gupis and Skardu 01.

The snowfall recorded was Malamjabba 11 inches, Mirkhani 03, Parachinar 01 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08 C, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02C.