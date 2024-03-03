Open Menu

Very Cold Weather Likely In Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.While very cold weather will prevail in the upper parts of the country during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper/central Punjab while heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 47mm, Pattan 37, Dir (Lower 34, Upper 21), Kakul 30, Drosh 29, Balakot 24, Mir Khani 17, Saidu Sharif, Chitral 13, Cherat, Takht Bhai 05, D.

I. Khan (City 04, Airport 01), Parachinar 03, Bacha Khan (Airport) 02, Peshawar (City, Airport 01), Punjab: Sialkot (City 44, Airport 39), Narowal 31, Murree 13, Jhelum 07, Mangla 06, Islamabad ( Saidpur 06, Zero Point 05, Airport 03, Golra 02, Bokra 01), Kasur 05, Lahore (Airport 04, City 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 04), Attock 04, Noorpur Thal 03, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 41, A/P 32), Rawalakot 27, Kotli 23, Garhi Dupatta 15, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 31, Bunji 08, Gilgit 06, Astore 05, Gupis and Skardu 01.

The snowfall recorded was Malamjabba 11 inches, Mirkhani 03, Parachinar 01 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08 C, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Noorpur Thal Balakot Garhi Dupatta Chilas Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

22 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

22 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

22 hours ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

22 hours ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

22 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

22 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

22 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

22 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan