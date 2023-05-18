UrduPoint.com

Violent Attacks: PTI Faces Major Support-loss In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday suffered another setback as seven former lawmakers of the Provincial Assembly decided to part ways with the party.

Following the violent politics and attacks on military institutions, the party is now facing the loss of support from Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA (from PP-49) Mian Marghoob Ahmad told APP that disregarding any other purpose or ideology, violence, foul play, and destruction were the only identity features of the PTI, it stood for.

Mian Marghoob Ahmad argued that most of the lawmakers (both at the Federal and provincial levels) were expressing their discontent with the policy of engaging in vandalism, arson, and violent protests, adding among many other leaders have also chosen to sever ties with PTI.

To a query, he informed that the heart-wrenching incidents that occurred across the country on May 9 were a consequence of the PTI being allowed to operate as a political party without hindrance or oversight.

It is worth mentioning here that six former MPAs of the Provincial Assembly mainly in a press conference on Thursday have formally announced their resignations from PTI.

Among those who announced departure from PTI included Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Abdul Hayi, Aun Dogar, Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori, Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi, and Sajjad Hussain Chheena.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a recent meeting granted approval for the implementation of the Army Act against miscreants in the province. He also approved the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to initiate cases against the rioters.

On Sunday, Punjab's caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference said around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore and around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far.

