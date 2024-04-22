Open Menu

Chapman Leads New Zealand To A Comfortable Victory In Third T20I

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2024 | 07:10 AM

Chapman leads New Zealand to a comfortable victory in third T20I

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) New Zealand outshone Pakistan in a resounding victory, led by Mark Chapman's sensational performance. Chapman's unbeaten 87 propelled the Kiwis to a commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International at Rawalpindi's Pindi Stadium on Sunday. This triumph showcased New Zealand's prowess and sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to the series.

Chasing Pakistan’s score of 178 runs, Chapman smashed 87 runs in just 42 balls with nine 4s and four 6s. Champan was also declared player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Champan was helped by batters Dean Foxcroft (29-ball 31), Tim Robinson (19-ball 28) and Tim Seifert (16-ball 21) to chase the target of 179 runs. James Neesham also remained not out on 6 runs.

Among all Pakistani bowlers Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah were lucky in bagging three wickets. Afridi grabbed two for 27 while Shah bagged one for 44 runs, respectively.

Earlier Pakistan, posted a total of 178 runs for the loss of four wickets. All-rounder Shadab Khan (41), Skipper Babar Azam (37), Saim Ayub (32), Irfan Khan (30) and Mohammad Rizwan (22) led Pakistan to 178 for 4 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Shadab hit a 20-ball 41 including two 6s and four 4s while Azam scored a 29-ball 37.

Opener Saim Ayub scored 32 runs on 22 balls with five 4s and a six while Irfan Khan contributed with a 20-ball 30 not out with three 4s and a six. Rizwan’s 22 came on 21 balls.

Rizwan also felt discomfort in his right hamstring while batting and as a precautionary measure, the medical team pulled him out from rest of the match.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 25 runs while Micheal Bracewell and Jacob Duffy grabbed a wicket each for 40 and 39 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Josh Clarkson and Ben Lister were both ruled out of Sunday’s match due to illness.

The national selection committee has also announced wicketkeeper and batter Haseebullah as the replacement player for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.

Haseebullah would be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

This was the third five-match series between both sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rawalpindi Mark Chapman Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Sunday Afridi All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

10 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

10 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

10 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

12 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

12 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

1 day ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports