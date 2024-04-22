Chapman Leads New Zealand To A Comfortable Victory In Third T20I
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2024 | 07:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) New Zealand outshone Pakistan in a resounding victory, led by Mark Chapman's sensational performance. Chapman's unbeaten 87 propelled the Kiwis to a commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International at Rawalpindi's Pindi Stadium on Sunday. This triumph showcased New Zealand's prowess and sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to the series.
Chasing Pakistan’s score of 178 runs, Chapman smashed 87 runs in just 42 balls with nine 4s and four 6s. Champan was also declared player of the match for his outstanding knock.
Champan was helped by batters Dean Foxcroft (29-ball 31), Tim Robinson (19-ball 28) and Tim Seifert (16-ball 21) to chase the target of 179 runs. James Neesham also remained not out on 6 runs.
Among all Pakistani bowlers Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah were lucky in bagging three wickets. Afridi grabbed two for 27 while Shah bagged one for 44 runs, respectively.
Earlier Pakistan, posted a total of 178 runs for the loss of four wickets. All-rounder Shadab Khan (41), Skipper Babar Azam (37), Saim Ayub (32), Irfan Khan (30) and Mohammad Rizwan (22) led Pakistan to 178 for 4 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Shadab hit a 20-ball 41 including two 6s and four 4s while Azam scored a 29-ball 37.
Opener Saim Ayub scored 32 runs on 22 balls with five 4s and a six while Irfan Khan contributed with a 20-ball 30 not out with three 4s and a six. Rizwan’s 22 came on 21 balls.
Rizwan also felt discomfort in his right hamstring while batting and as a precautionary measure, the medical team pulled him out from rest of the match.
For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 25 runs while Micheal Bracewell and Jacob Duffy grabbed a wicket each for 40 and 39 runs, respectively.
Meanwhile, Josh Clarkson and Ben Lister were both ruled out of Sunday’s match due to illness.
The national selection committee has also announced wicketkeeper and batter Haseebullah as the replacement player for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.
Haseebullah would be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
This was the third five-match series between both sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.
vad-msr
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand outplay Pakistan by 7 wickets in third T20I7 hours ago
-
FCKPK clinch Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup title7 hours ago
-
National Amateur Golf C'ship concludes9 hours ago
-
Rizwan not to take part in rest of match10 hours ago
-
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match10 hours ago
-
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball victory10 hours ago
-
Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in T20I squad11 hours ago
-
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board12 hours ago
-
Peshawar dominates in PM Youth Talent Hunt TT League14 hours ago
-
2nd T20: Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets21 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 day ago
-
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record1 day ago