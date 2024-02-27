Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohammad Amir writes on X that he was astonished by the unacceptable behavior of Multan's Deputy Commissioner, who allegedly misbehaved with his family and unjustly claimed ownership of the ground during a match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir criticized Punjab Police on Tuesday during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 match in Multan, demanding action against the deputy commissioner over what he said "unacceptable" behavior towards his family.

Mohammad Amir wrote on the social media platform Twitter that he was astonished by the unacceptable behavior of Multan's Deputy Commissioner, who allegedly misbehaved with his family and unjustly claimed ownership of the ground during a match.

The fast bowler, addressing nine-time elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, demanded action against the police, saying, "This misuse of power is intolerable! I demand immediate action from the authorities.

"

Pakistan is currently hosting the 9th edition of the PSL. The opening matches of the current season are being held simultaneously in Lahore and Multan.

Amir was picked by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 9 after being released by Karachi Kings. Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020.

He is actively playing leagues around the world and has no plans for international cricket comeback as revealed by former team director Mohammad Hafeez, who personally spoke to him and encouraged him to engage in domestic cricket if he wishes to represent Pakistan again. During media conversations last year, Amir reiterated his retirement, stating it's time for the younger generation to come forward.