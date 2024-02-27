Open Menu

Mohammad Amir Wants Action Against DC Over Misbehaving With Family

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

Mohammad Amir writes on X that he was astonished by the unacceptable behavior of Multan's Deputy Commissioner, who allegedly misbehaved with his family and unjustly claimed ownership of the ground during a match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir criticized Punjab Police on Tuesday during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 match in Multan, demanding action against the deputy commissioner over what he said "unacceptable" behavior towards his family.

Mohammad Amir wrote on the social media platform Twitter that he was astonished by the unacceptable behavior of Multan's Deputy Commissioner, who allegedly misbehaved with his family and unjustly claimed ownership of the ground during a match.

The fast bowler, addressing nine-time elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, demanded action against the police, saying, "This misuse of power is intolerable! I demand immediate action from the authorities.

"

Pakistan is currently hosting the 9th edition of the PSL. The opening matches of the current season are being held simultaneously in Lahore and Multan.

Amir was picked by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 9 after being released by Karachi Kings. Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020.

He is actively playing leagues around the world and has no plans for international cricket comeback as revealed by former team director Mohammad Hafeez, who personally spoke to him and encouraged him to engage in domestic cricket if he wishes to represent Pakistan again. During media conversations last year, Amir reiterated his retirement, stating it's time for the younger generation to come forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Social Media Twitter Pakistan Super League Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Amir December 2020 Karachi Kings National University Family Media From Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports