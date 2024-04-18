Pak-New Zealand Match Called Off Due To Rain
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2024 | 11:34 PM
The opener of the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The opener of the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
The toss, which originally scheduled at 7pm (PST), was postponed by half an hour due to continuous rain showers in Rawalpindi.
However, after winning the toss, New Zealand Skipper Michael Bracewell chose to bat first. But the game which was reduced to five overs per side was called off, with just two balls bowled, due to repeated showers in Rawalpindi.
The highlight of the two-ball game, was Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who dismissed New Zealand’s Tim Robinson on the second ball with an incredible delivery. As the Pakistani players were celebrating the wicket, the rain returned and match was called off by the umpires.
Meanwhile, Pakistan handed debut caps to three players - Usman Khan, Irfan Khan and Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand introduced Josh Clarkson to their squad, marking his debut appearance.
The Pindi Stadium would also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage the remaining two matches on Thursday and Saturday next week.
This would be the third five-match series between both sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.
Squads- Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, James Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.
APP/vad-msr
