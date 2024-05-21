Pak Vs England T20I Series: Check Squads, Series Schedule Here
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:52 PM
A full-strength Pakistan cricket team is expected to take the field at Headingley on Wednesday at the back of a 2-1 series win against Ireland in Dublin last week.
LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) The Pakistan men’s cricket team will take on England in the first of the four-match T20I series at Headingley on Wednesday. The remaining three matches will be held in Birmingham (25 May), Cardiff (28 May) and The Oval, London (30 May), before the two teams will depart for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.
The last T20I meeting between Pakistan and England took place at the MCG in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. England edged past Pakistan by five wickets in the close encounter with Sam Curran earning the player of the final award for his figures of three for 12.
A full-strength Pakistan cricket team is expected to take the field at Headingley on Wednesday at the back of a 2-1 series win against Ireland in Dublin last week. Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi snapped up the player of the match awards in the two victories.
England dominate the T20I rivalry with 19 wins to Pakistan’s nine triumphs, while one game ended as a no-result. England were the winners of the previous bilateral series against Pakistan, clinching the seven T20Is played in Lahore and Karachi 4-3.
Pakistan men’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten joined the side on 19 May for the first assignment of his two-year tenure.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is the most successful captain in T20Is with 46 wins, said: “I am confident that Pakistan will carry the winning momentum from the Ireland series into the England T20Is.
Our 2-1 victory in Dublin showcased the brilliance of our batters and bowlers, while also providing us with learnings as we aim to work on our areas of improvement.
“We’ve had productive training sessions at Headingley and with head coach Gary Kirsten linking up with the squad, we are focused on fine-tuning our strategies and combinations for the four T20Is against England and T20 World Cup.”
Squads (to be selected from):
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan
Series schedule:
22 May – v England, 1st T20I, Leeds
25 May – v England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham
28 May – v England 3rd T20I, Cardiff
30 May – v England, 4th T20I, The Oval
Recent Stories
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen12 minutes ago
-
Pak meet England in T20I series opener at Headingley35 minutes ago
-
Judokas shine in PM Youth Talent Hunt2 hours ago
-
All KP Full Body Contact Karate concluded as Peshawar, Haripur claim trophies2 hours ago
-
Khushal Riaz upset Saddam to win UET national squash championship3 hours ago
-
Sana Bahadur wins Al Baraka Bank All Pakistan National Junior title17 minutes ago
-
KP U23 Regional Games: Peshawar Region Men, Women Trials tomorrow: Kashif Farhan3 hours ago
-
Sindh Tennis Association congratulates newly elected Sindh Olympic Association leaders4 hours ago
-
PSA to launch Hall of Fame4 hours ago
-
Pak team secures 2nd consecutive win in ATF 12 & under Team Competition4 hours ago
-
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 46 hours ago
-
New Liverpool boss Slot admits he could not resist lure of club17 hours ago