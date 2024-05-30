Peshawar Region Claims Squash Male Trophy In KP U-23 Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The team of Peshawar Region on Thursday won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Squash Championship by performing brilliantly with Khushal Riaz comes up as victorious against top seeded Shamlan in the first single played at newly constructed four-class walled Hayatabad Squash Complex.
The competitions were held at Hayatabad Squash Complex Peshawar. In these competitions, trials were held under the supervision of Manoor Zaman, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Adil Faqir, senior coaches of the Directorate General of Sports KP for the selection of a five-member team of Peshawar region.
In the trials, the squash team consisting of Khushal Riaz Khan, Fawad Hussain, Fahad Sharif, Jawad Ali Khan and Mohammad Azhan Khalil was selected.
The team of Peshawar region was invincible in these squash competitions and qualified for the final by winning their first match against Mardan region and the second round match against Kohat region.
In the final, Peshawar faced Hazara Region, in the final, Khushal Riaz Khan of Peshawar Region defeated Wajihullah of Hazara and Azan Khalil of Peshawar defeated Shamlan Gul and thus Peshawar Region won the Squash Championship of KP U-23 Games.
On this occasion, the winning team of Peshawar Region appreciated the performance of Directorate General of Sports KP and KP Squash Association, District Sports Officer Gul Rukh and coaches for the promotion of sports in the province and expressed that squash players are more hard working and their dedication will bring Pakistan back glory in the world of squash.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches PAKSAT MM1 to enhance internet connectivity
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
More Stories From Sports
-
Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final32 minutes ago
-
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists2 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Shaheen, Imad advace in ICC Rankings3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest6 hours ago
-
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach18 hours ago
-
Pakistan clinch Sarsabz Volleyball Series18 hours ago
-
Goffin claims he was spat at by French Open spectator18 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update21 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results23 hours ago
-
KP 23 Games: Peshawar region lead in women competitions23 hours ago
-
JJAU-PJJF sign historic MoU for promotion of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan23 hours ago
-
Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan24 hours ago