PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings- See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Lahore with an exciting match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. PSL 2024 Match 10 starts at 7 PM PST on Saturday, 24 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore will play their fourth match at their home ground, and Kings will try to outclass this match with their performance. Kings have also won their previous match with Peshawar Zalmi, and Qalandars have lost all the previous matches.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 17 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars won 5, and Karachi Kings won 11. So we can say that Karachi Kings is the favorite team to win the 10th match of PSL 2024 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage of 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the PSL Season 09 opening match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

The second match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 187 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Lahore Qalandar in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore Qalandars scored 166 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Multan Sultan chased the target in just 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Karachi Kings

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match between Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Peshawar scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Karachi Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 19 balls left.

PSL 09 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 10 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 10.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 10.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 10.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 10 will be among the following players.

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

PSL 09 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 10.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 10.

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Karachi Kings outperformed against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars didn’t win any match this season while the Kings won the last match. Lahore Qalandars again have the advantage of the home ground and similar conditions. However, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win their fourth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

