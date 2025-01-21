Rumours Of Relationship Between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan Go Viral On Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 02:16 PM
Indian media report Businessman Adil Sajan is currently designing Sania Mirza’s villa in UAE
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) The rumours went viral on the social media about relationship between former Indian tennis star and Shoaib Malik's ex-wife Sania Mirza and UAE business tycoon Adil Sajan.
The Indian media reported that Sania Mirza, who lives in Dubai with her son Azhaan Mirza Malik, has once again become the center of attention, and her name is being linked to the famous billionaire businessman Adil Sajan.
The media reports claim that businessman Adil Sajan is currently designing Sania Mirza's villa and there may be a relationship beyond just professional ties and friendship between them.
According to the media reports, both Adil Sajan and Sania Mirza have remained silent on this matter for now.
It may be mentioned here that after announcing her separation from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's name was also linked to Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, but those rumors were later proven to be false.
Who is Adil Sajan?
Adil Sajan, the son of Indian business tycoon Rizwan Sajan, is the Managing Director of a private group in the UAE. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and has a net worth of 1.3 billion Dollars.
His group not only dealt in the property business but also sponsored tennis tournaments and Filmfare Awards.
