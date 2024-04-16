Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say he is working to maximize his performance after training session in Kakul.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to miss the initial two matches of five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the sources close to him said on Tuesday.

The sources said that Shaheen would focus on his performance.

“Shaheen decided to work on his performance after Kakul training,” said the sources. However, they said that Shaheen would play three matches of the T20I series.

“Shaheen will take part in two matches that will be played in Lahore and in one match that is scheduled for Rawalpindi,” they said.

The sources said that it is a strategic approach of Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024.

The inaugural encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for Thursday, April 18th, at Rawalpindi Stadium. Rawalpindi is designated to host three matches, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining two matches of the series.