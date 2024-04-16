Shaheen Likely To Miss Initial Two Matches Of Pak Vs NZ T20I Series
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:32 PM
The sources say he is working to maximize his performance after training session in Kakul.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to miss the initial two matches of five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the sources close to him said on Tuesday.
The sources said that Shaheen would focus on his performance.
“Shaheen decided to work on his performance after Kakul training,” said the sources. However, they said that Shaheen would play three matches of the T20I series.
“Shaheen will take part in two matches that will be played in Lahore and in one match that is scheduled for Rawalpindi,” they said.
The sources said that it is a strategic approach of Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024.
The inaugural encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for Thursday, April 18th, at Rawalpindi Stadium. Rawalpindi is designated to host three matches, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining two matches of the series.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
More Stories From Sports
-
KDA’s board of directors meeting held in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Ahsan stresses to transform sports, tourism scenarios18 hours ago
-
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record1 day ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results3 days ago
-
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win3 days ago
-
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series3 days ago
-
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party3 days ago
-
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race3 days ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result3 days ago
-
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo3 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 days ago