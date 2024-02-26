Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Sindh Games Sepak Takraw Event: Karachi secures men's trophy, Mirpurkhas claims women's title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The 18th Sindh Games 2024 witnessed the exhilarating Sepak Takraw event hosted at North Karachi Gymkhana on February 24 and 25.

The opening ceremony saw the President of People's Youth Organization District Central, Jawad ul Hasan, as the chief guest, while the closing ceremony was graced by former Test cricketer, the legendary Tauseef Ahmed, and the President of Naya Nazimabad sports Complex, Syed Muhammad Talha, said a news release on Monday.

In the men's category, Karachi division clinched the first position, followed by Benazirabad in second and Hyderabad in third. Meanwhile, in the women's division, Mirpurkhas emerged victorious, with Karachi securing second place and Hyderabad finishing third.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Pakistan Sepak Takraw Federation Secretary General Noushad Ahmed Khan, Chairman Sindh Sepak Takraw Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez, President Shabbir Ahmed, Event Manager Rehana Asif, RCAK Zone III Secretary Afzal Qureshi, Sindh Olympic Association representatives Rafat Jahan and Majida Hameed, DSO Benazirabad Abdul Rahim, Asghar Hussain, as well as referees Tahira Yasmin, Ali Gohar, and Zulfiqar Ali, among others.

During the closing ceremony, Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed expressed his delight at witnessing the Sepak Takraw event in the Sindh Games and commended Karachi's men's team for their outstanding performance in the final. He advocated for the provision of maximum facilities to players and lauded the organizers for their efforts.

Syed Muhammad Talha, speaking on the occasion, shared his first-time experience witnessing Sepak Takraw and praised the intense women's final. He congratulated Mirpurkhas for their victory over the formidable Karachi team and pledged full support if the event is held in Naya Nazimabad.

Concluding the event, Chairman Sindh Sepak Takraw Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez extended gratitude to the players, officials, organizers, and chief guests, celebrating the success of the event.

