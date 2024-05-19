Timber Wolves bag Ramadan Cup Basketball Club title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Timber Wolves Islamabad defeated YMCA Lahore in a decisive battle to win the club category final of the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

In the final of the club category of the six-day tournament organized by the Federal Basketball Association, YMCA Lahore dominated in the final till mid of the match with 10-6 points but Ali Hamza Kazmi showed some impressive performances in the last two minutes to help six consecutive points for Timber Wolves team and changed the game in their favour by won the final with 18 points against 14.

Ali Hamza Kazmi scored 14 points and Sher Shehzad scored four points for the winning side while Khalid Saadi scored seven points and Muhammad Salman scored five points for YMCA.

President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Brigadier (Rtd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor who was the chief guest of the closing ceremony appreciated the efforts of the tournament organizing secretary Ouj E Zahoor and all other members for providing the best arrangements for this tournament and said that Pakistan Basketball Federation will continue their efforts to promote basketball in the country especially to organize such events in the future as well so that the youth get an opportunity to show the essence of their abilities.

Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Pakistan Basketball Federation Associate Secretary and Organizing Committee Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, President Federal basketball Association Ejaz Rafi Butt, PBBF Chairman Selection Committee Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, National Coach Malik Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Azam Dar and other dignitaries were also attended the closing ceremony.

Earlier In the semifinals of the club tournament, Timber Wolves thrashed Bulls A by 18-11 points and YMCA beat Reapers Red by 20-12 points.