Pakistan Army Continues Rescue Operations In Rain-affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

Pakistan Army took immediate steps and removed the obstacles from the road with heavy machinery and restored the traffic.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Pakistan Army is continuing rescue operations in rain-affected areas of Swat, Dir and Chitral.

According to the details, Pakistan Army along with the district administration and other rescue agencies restored traffic on several roads in these areas.

Chitral to Peshawar road was closed due to landslides. Pakistan Army took immediate steps and removed the obstacles from the road with heavy machinery and restored the traffic.

Along with the rescue operation, Pakistan Army is also providing assistance to tourists.

Meanwhile, Frontier Works Organziation has successfully rescued tourist families trapped near Khunjerab Pass after an avalanche blocked road for all traffic yesterday. The 150 meters long avalanche hemmed in more than 60 vehicles and over 180 tourist families.

Heavy machinery of FWO removed the avalanche and medical teams of Pakistan Army started providing assistance to the stranded tourists who faced serious health risks due to extreme cold weather.

