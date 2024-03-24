5 dead in chemical factory fire in western India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) -- At least five people died and four others were injured when a fire broke out inside a chemical factory in India's western state of Rajasthan late on Saturday evening, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.

The incident occurred at the Shalimar chemical factory in Bassi area near the state's capital city of Jaipur. The cause of the fire was an explosion in one of the boilers at the factory, added the cop.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. All the victims were laborers working at the chemical factory.

Further details were awaited.