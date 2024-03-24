5 Dead In Chemical Factory Fire In Western India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) -- At least five people died and four others were injured when a fire broke out inside a chemical factory in India's western state of Rajasthan late on Saturday evening, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.
The incident occurred at the Shalimar chemical factory in Bassi area near the state's capital city of Jaipur. The cause of the fire was an explosion in one of the boilers at the factory, added the cop.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital. All the victims were laborers working at the chemical factory.
Further details were awaited.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea2 minutes ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-February2 minutes ago
-
WHO calls for concerted efforts to end TB in Africa2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong can concentrate on economic development after Article 23 legislation: HKSAR chief executiv ..2 minutes ago
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February12 minutes ago
-
Russian cruise missile breaches Polish airspace: army12 minutes ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish12 minutes ago
-
China's gaming market sees 15.12-pct revenue growth in Feb.12 minutes ago
-
China-Indonesia joint scientific expedition sets Indonesia's highest diving record12 minutes ago
-
Chinese-invest first wind power plant in Bangladesh fully into operation12 minutes ago
-
Forest, bush fires lead to slight haze in Brunei12 minutes ago
-
PM expresses delight in hosting Saudi Defense Minister22 minutes ago