Blinken Urges For Gaza Ceasefire, Warns Of Last Chance For Peace
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Israel on Monday, said that the ongoing negotiations might represent the final opportunity to secure a ceasefire and end the ongoing conflict with Gaza.
“This is a pivotal moment—likely the best and possibly the last chance to bring hostages home, establish a ceasefire, and set the course for lasting peace and security,” said Blinken during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Blinken, who was sent by President Joe Biden, stressed the urgency of the situation, saying, "It is time for this agreement to be finalized. We must also ensure that no actions are taken that could disrupt this process."
The Secretary of State underscored the importance of preventing any escalations or provocations that could derail the peace efforts or intensify the conflict in the region.
This marks Blinken's ninth visit to the middle East since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. He was also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.
Addressing the tense situation in Israel, Blinken warned against any actions that could exacerbate regional tensions, particularly after Iran and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, threatened retaliation for the recent killings of two of their leaders.
President Herzog, who holds a largely symbolic position, reiterated that Israelis are eager for the swift return of hostages still held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, which triggered the current conflict. "There is no greater humanitarian mission than bringing our hostages back," Herzog told Blinken.
