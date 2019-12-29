Explosion Hits Military Parade in Yemen Leaving Several People Killed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) A number of people were killed and injured as a result of a blast that occurred on Sunday at a military parade in the Yemeni southwestern province of Dhale, Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

The media did not specify the number of victims.

Meanwhile, a source in Dhale province told Sputnik that a drone with explosives could have caused the explosion. According to the source, the drone detonated above one of the stands during the parade.