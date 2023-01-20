UrduPoint.com

Germany Not Yet Ready To Supply Tanks To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Germany Not Yet Ready to Supply Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Minister

As a result of the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine, NATO countries and their allies failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German tanks to Kiev, but Berlin will continue to consider this possibility, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) As a result of the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine, NATO countries and their allies failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German tanks to Kiev, but Berlin will continue to consider this possibility, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

The group's meeting is taking place on Friday at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that decisions on the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev would be made as a result of the meeting.

"We discussed the possible delivery of Leopard tanks. I must say that there is no consensus on this issue," Pistorius told reporters.

According to the minister, there are "good arguments" both for and against the supply of German tanks to Ukraine, and they all need to be "very carefully weighed.

"

"We cannot say when and what decision will be made on the Leopard tanks," he stressed.

The minister said that earlier today he had appointed an inspection of this type of tanks to assess the scenario for a positive decision on supplies to Kiev, stressing at the same time that Germany has obligations to pay attention to its own army and its condition.

The minister promised to continue deliveries of weapons and equipment to Ukraine "in unchanged form" and listed the upcoming deliveries of air defense systems Patriot and IRIS-T, infantry fighting vehicles Marder and self-propelled antiaircraft gun Gepard, and also announced the training of Ukrainian soldiers in servicing these weapons.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine German Vehicles Germany Berlin Same Kiev All

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

22 minutes ago
 Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 2 ..

Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 20 Countries on February 6

8 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against ..

Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Sindh ..

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of SC judges visits PHB, condoles death ..

Delegation of SC judges visits PHB, condoles death of Abdul Latif

5 minutes ago
 No decision yet on tanks to Ukraine: Germany

No decision yet on tanks to Ukraine: Germany

5 minutes ago
 PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Ja ..

PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Jan 21

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.