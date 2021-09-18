UrduPoint.com

Iran, Tajikistan Share Concerns Over Impact Of Afghan Insecurity On Region

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Iran and Tajikistan have concurring stances on the need to achieve peace and security in Afghanistan for the sake of regional stability, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday after meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in Dushanbe.

"Our positions on the situation in Afghanistan are close. Not only did the foreigners fail to achieve stability and ensure security in Afghanistan, but they also managed to even worsen the situation. Stability is needed there," Raisi said after the meeting.

The Iranian president stressed that an inclusive Afghan government is a prerequisite to achieving peace both domestically and regionally and driving out the forces that support terrorists.

Tajikistan shares this stance and is ready to facilitate the reconciliation of rival political factions in Afghanistan, Rahmon said.

"We, Tajikistan and Iran, as the neighbors sharing one language and one culture are more than others interested in achieving security in Afghanistan," the Tajik president said.

Afghanistan had suffered more than 20 years of conflict before the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over and the US-led foreign troops withdrew in August. The interim Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement.

