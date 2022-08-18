UrduPoint.com

Iranian Intel Ministry Says Arrested One Of Most Dangerous Terrorists In Middle East

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Iranian Intel Ministry Says Arrested One of Most Dangerous Terrorists in Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) One of the most dangerous terrorists in the middle East has been arrested in Iran, the intelligence ministry said on Wednesday.

"With the efforts of the Intelligence Forces, one of the oldest and most dangerous terrorists with the scope of cross-border terrorist operations was arrested and taken to prison," the ministry said in a statement.

The criminal carried out terrorist activities in several countries of the region, the statement said, adding that at the height of the Syrian crisis, he became a member of the Takfiri-terrorist groups and committed criminal acts in the Syrian cities of Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib.

After the defeat of the Takfiris, the criminal changed his place of activity and continued, among other things, to carry out destructive actions against Iran, the statement added.

Iran uses the term Takfiris for militant and extremist groups, including internationally recognized terrorist organizations, as well as those believed to have links to regional Sunni rivals.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Idlib Aleppo Middle East Criminals

Recent Stories

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

1 hour ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

1 hour ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

1 hour ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.