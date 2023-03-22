Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to provide development assistance (ODA) to Warsaw during a visit to Poland, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to provide development assistance (ODA) to Warsaw during a visit to Poland, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In addition, paying tribute to Poland's frontline response to Ukraine as a base for humanitarian aid as well as military assistance, given the increased burden and vulnerability of neighboring countries including Poland due to the prolonged Russia's aggression against Ukraine, he stated that Government of Japan decided to provide ODA directly to Poland with a view of reducing its burden as well as effectively providing humanitarian, rehabilitation, and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kishida met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. It was the first time the two politicians had met since the NATO Summit in March 2022.

Japan's Official Development Assistance is provided under the auspices of the country's foreign ministry. From 1954 to 2019, 190 countries have received its ODA. The initiative encompasses not only financial aid, but also expert help. Some 197,000 Japanese experts have been sent to various regions of the world since 1954.