UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says His Meetings With Blinken, Le Drian In Development

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Lavrov Says His Meetings With Blinken, Le Drian in Development

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in development.

"As for possible meetings with my colleagues from the US and France, such a possibility is being worked out now.

It is being worked out through the foreign ministries," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Related Topics

Syria Russia France From

Recent Stories

Russian Military Says Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers ..

Russian Military Says Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers Attempting to Cross Border

47 seconds ago
 Rs8.1m released for patients' treatment: Buzdar

Rs8.1m released for patients' treatment: Buzdar

49 seconds ago
 HSA to collaborate with GMKC, BKMC in field of med ..

HSA to collaborate with GMKC, BKMC in field of medical education

50 seconds ago
 9.1m saplings to be planted in Sargodha division: ..

9.1m saplings to be planted in Sargodha division: commissioner

52 seconds ago
 Two robbers arrested

Two robbers arrested

53 seconds ago
 NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements o ..

NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements on Alliance' Policy Issue - Mos ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>