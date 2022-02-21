Lavrov Says His Meetings With Blinken, Le Drian in Development

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in development.

"As for possible meetings with my colleagues from the US and France, such a possibility is being worked out now.

It is being worked out through the foreign ministries," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.