UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With ICRC Head Maurer In Moscow On Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Lavrov to Meet With ICRC Head Maurer in Moscow on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow on March 24, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow on March 24, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Maurer starts his three-day visit to Moscow on Wednesday. The ICRC head is scheduled to meet with Russian officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"His (Maurer's) talks with ... Lavrov are scheduled for March 24," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda includes the discussion of key areas of the ICRC's work in the field of humanitarian response.

The parties will discuss in detail the issues of providing assistance to those in need in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the organization and functioning of humanitarian corridors, the statement read.

"The Russian side welcomes the committee's mediation efforts in Ukraine in accordance with its current mandate. We are convinced that Maurer's visit to Moscow will further strengthen cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in this area," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Luhansk Donetsk March

Recent Stories

Flag Hoisting on Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Com ..

Flag Hoisting on Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Commission

3 minutes ago
 Azhar and Shafique keep Pakistan ticking

Azhar and Shafique keep Pakistan ticking

10 minutes ago
 34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditio ..

34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam

32 minutes ago
 Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirem ..

Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirement

32 minutes ago
 Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them ..

Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them towards World Cup

32 minutes ago
 DR Congo's 'road of death' haunted by suffering

DR Congo's 'road of death' haunted by suffering

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>