Lavrov to Meet With ICRC Head Maurer in Moscow on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow on March 24, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Maurer starts his three-day visit to Moscow on Wednesday. The ICRC head is scheduled to meet with Russian officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"His (Maurer's) talks with ... Lavrov are scheduled for March 24," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda includes the discussion of key areas of the ICRC's work in the field of humanitarian response.

The parties will discuss in detail the issues of providing assistance to those in need in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the organization and functioning of humanitarian corridors, the statement read.

"The Russian side welcomes the committee's mediation efforts in Ukraine in accordance with its current mandate. We are convinced that Maurer's visit to Moscow will further strengthen cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in this area," the ministry added.