Meeting Between Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia Planned - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in near future.

"In the course of two conversations with Mr.

Farhan ... we discussed holding a direct meeting of foreign ministers, as well as opening diplomatic missions and consular offices," Amirabdollahian told reporters, adding that he plans to hold a meeting with Farhan Al Saud "soon."