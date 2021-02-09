Navalny Issue Does Not Concern EU or Spain - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The issue of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny does not concern either the EU or Spain, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Spanish news agency Efe, recalling that Moscow recognizes the developments around the Catalonia referendum as Spain's domestic affair.

"The issue of Navalny is not a matter of either the EU or Spain," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on Catalonia, said there were no political prisoners in Spain, there were politicians who were in prison, and also once again called for the release of Navalny.