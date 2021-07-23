New Zealand Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Quarantine for Australian Arrivals for 2 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Australians traveling in New Zealand through at least the next eight weeks will have to quarantine upon arrival, the New Zealand government said on Friday.

"Quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the COVID-19 situation there worsens. From 11:59 pm (NZT) [11:59 GMT] today Australians will no longer be able to enter New Zealand quarantine-free. This will be in place for at least the next 8 weeks," the government said.

Throughout next week, New Zealand will organize evacuation flights for its citizens in Australian regions, except for the state of New South Wales, which has declared a COVID-19 emergency.

New Zealanders arriving from New South Wales, as well as the state of Victoria, must undergo isolation, the government said.

The suspension of quarantine-free travel is based on the recommendations of health authorities amid the new spike of COVID-19 cases in Australia. Of particular concern are multiple clusters of the highly transmissible Delta variant in Australia, New Zealand said.