Russia Open for Strategic Stability Talks With US, Believes Urgent Actions Needed - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia expects further talks with the United States on the issues of strategic stability once the new teams in the White House and the State Department take shape, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Tuesday.

Antonov acknowledged there is a pause in the dialogue after the two countries agreed to extend for five years the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which imposes limits on their nuclear arsenals.

"Now we are waiting for the new appointees to sit down in the State Department, in the White House.

As soon as specific people appear, we will undoubtedly continue this conversation," Antonov said. "At the very least, I want to confirm the intention of the Russian side, without wasting a single day, not a single hour, to continue this conversation."

At the same time, Antonov reiterated that urgent steps need to be taken as soon as possible.

"I want to emphasize that we do not have time to argue, we do not have time to quarrel... Now is the time for action. Everyone is looking at us. Wherever I go, whatever politicians I meet, your question is in the center. What will happen next?" Antonov said.