UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open For Strategic Stability Talks With US, Believes Urgent Actions Needed - Envoy

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Russia Open for Strategic Stability Talks With US, Believes Urgent Actions Needed - Envoy

Russia expects further talks with the United States on the issues of strategic stability once the new teams in the White House and the State Department take shape, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia expects further talks with the United States on the issues of strategic stability once the new teams in the White House and the State Department take shape, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Tuesday.

Antonov acknowledged there is a pause in the dialogue after the two countries agreed to extend for five years the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which imposes limits on their nuclear arsenals.

"Now we are waiting for the new appointees to sit down in the State Department, in the White House.

As soon as specific people appear, we will undoubtedly continue this conversation," Antonov said. "At the very least, I want to confirm the intention of the Russian side, without wasting a single day, not a single hour, to continue this conversation."

At the same time, Antonov reiterated that urgent steps need to be taken as soon as possible.

"I want to emphasize that we do not have time to argue, we do not have time to quarrel... Now is the time for action. Everyone is looking at us. Wherever I go, whatever politicians I meet, your question is in the center. What will happen next?" Antonov said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear White House Same United States

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Approves EPA Administrator Nominee ..

35 seconds ago

US Judge Extends Order Temporarily Blocking Biden' ..

36 seconds ago

Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party headquarter ..

38 seconds ago

Biden to appear in CNN 'town hall' in first presid ..

39 seconds ago

Search operation for missing climbers suspended du ..

42 minutes ago

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.