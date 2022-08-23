UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Serbian Interior Minister Discuss Kosovo - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Serbian Interior Minister Discuss Kosovo - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation in northern Kosovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The parties discussed in detail the issues of Russian-Serbian military and defense industry cooperation, and also exchanged views on topical regional problems. The main topics of the talks naturally became the special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo," the ministry said.

Vulin stressed during the meeting that Serbia was the only country in Europe that had not joined the sanctions against Russia and had not become part of the anti-Russian camp, while Belgrade remains in a position of military neutrality.

Vulin told the meeting that the Russian-Serbian security cooperation was at a high level, adding that it could further be enhanced by virtue of Belgrade's military neutrality.

"Minister Vulin pointed out that Serbia is a militarily neutral country that pursues an independent policy, and noted that the Serbian-Russian security cooperation is at a high level and that Serbia's policy of military neutrality provides opportunities for further development of cooperation," the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on the website, following the meeting.

The parties noted that all the projects, which were agreed upon in 2017-2020 when Vulin was the country's defense minister, have been successfully implemented.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decorated Vulin with an order for the development of cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ministry added.

The Serbian minister is in Moscow on a working visit, on Monday he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Interior Minister Visit Belgrade Serbia All Industry

Recent Stories

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

5 minutes ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

5 minutes ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

23 minutes ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

25 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

44 minutes ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.