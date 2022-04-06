UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Ukraine Preparing Another Provocation In Kharkhiv Region

Published April 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Ukraine Preparing Another Provocation in Kharkhiv Region

The Ukrainian nationalists have shelled the Derhachi settlement in the Kharkhiv region, filmed destruction and "many dead" civilians to share this footage with the Western media, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Ukrainian nationalists have shelled the Derhachi settlement in the Kharkhiv region, filmed destruction and "many dead" civilians to share this footage with the Western media, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian nationalists fired at the settlement of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, after which they filmed the destroyed buildings and 'many dead' to share it with the Western media," Mizintsev told a briefing, adding that the "representatives of Western news agencies participated" in this incident.

The defense official added that civilians were paid $25 each for participation in "staged filming."

