Russia's Draft Law Proposes Simplified Naturalization For Moldovans, Ukrainians - Text

March 15, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Amendments to Russia's citizenship law propose to restore the right for citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Ukraine, who reside in Russia, to a simplified naturalization procedure, as the first version of the draft law that was approved in the first reading by Russia's lower house (the State Duma) provides for such a right through a presidential decree, according to the text of the amendments obtained by Sputnik.

"The amendment restores the right provided by the current law for citizens of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine who permanently reside on the territory of the Russian Federation, i.e. who have received a residence permit. The explanatory note to the presidential draft law suggests that this category of citizens may be granted the right to citizenship through a presidential decree. But why wait for a decree? If the current law provides them with this right, why the new law takes it away? The proposed amendment resolves the issue," according to the explanatory note to the amendment, submitted by Konstantin Zatulin, the first deputy chairman of State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs (the Commonwealth of Independent States), Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

Zatulin told Sputnik that the amendments also propose to shorten the terms of residence in Russia from three years to one year so that a person be eligible for a simplified naturalization.

The lawmaker told Sputnik earlier in the day that new amendments also allow for the stripping of acquired Russia's citizenship for state treason and discrediting Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The draft law, which was approved in the first reading in April 2022, provided for deprivation of citizenship for terrorist activities, serious crimes against the state, as well as crimes related to drug trafficking, forgery of documents, or at the will of a citizen.

The bill also allows for the reduction of requirements for people when acquiring Russian citizenship, as well as expansion of the powers of the president to determine the category of persons who have the right to simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship.

