Russia's Kursk Region Head Says Drone Crashed In Kurchatov, No Damage To Critical Objects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A drone crashed in the town of Kurchatov in Russia's Kursk Region overnight, no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.

"At night, a UAV crashed in the town of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical objects were not damaged as a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

Another three drones were intercepted by air defenses in the Voronezh Region on Thursday, governor Alexander Gusev said.

"Yesterday, air defense systems detected and destroyed three UAVs several kilometers off Voronezh. There are no victims, injured or destruction. I keep the situation under personal control," Gusev wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that a loud rumbling sound was heard in Voronezh late on Friday night.

