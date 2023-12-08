Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Host FAO Conference

Published December 08, 2023

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka will host the 37th session of the Asia Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Feb. 19-22, 2024, the FAO said on Friday.

The FAO said in a statement that the conference will enable ministers of agriculture and high officials from 46 member countries across the Asia Pacific region to discuss challenges and priorities related to food and agriculture, promoting regional coherence.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said the gathering will provide a vital platform for regional collaboration, benefitting the agricultural landscape, fisheries sector and environment of Sri Lanka, as well as participating member countries.

According to the FAO, by hosting the event, Sri Lanka demonstrates the country's dedication to the growth of sustainable agriculture, not just at home but across the region, and showcases its commitment to being partner in sustainable agricultural development.

